Community members working on ways to preserve Black Lives Matter mural in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It looks like the Black Lives Matter mural on East 93rd street and Bessemer is here to stay.
Community members are trying to figure out ways to preserve it.
“Often times, we do stuff in the moment, but what about the movement after the moment has subsided? So, we wanted to make it long lasting,” said Pastor Jimmy Gates of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Pastor Gates says the mural is more than just a painting on the street. He says it represents unity and love in the community.
“We have to take pride back in our community, these communities that we are in now are historic when it comes to the city of Cleveland. So, we want to get back to the historic value to these communities we live in,” said Pastor Gates.
Pastor Gates says there’s also plans in the works to create a Black Lives Matter piece in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
”So. we can’t replicate this. This is an original,. We would not want to take away from this area here, but we are thinking about some designs,” Pastor Gates added.
Councilman Blaine Griffin says he hopes to reduce the East 93rd Street to one lane so folks don’t drive over the mural.
Pastor Christopher Washburn’s church is located right across the street from the mural. He says he wants people to enjoy the artwork while it’s here, but don’t forget the meaning behind it.
“This is a time of change in our community and our cities. We hope this change will be a domino effect to produce unity among us,” said Pastor Washburn.
