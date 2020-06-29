Wooster schools may pull out of Wayne Co. Fair due to issues over confederate flag

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Wooster school officials announced that they might not participate in the Wayne County Fair due to issues over the confederate flag.
School officials said in a board meeting that the school would no longer associate with the Wayne County Fair as long as the sale of the confederate flag is permitted.
According to the school’s board meeting, Wooster Schools feels that selling confederate flag merchandise at the fair sends a message that minorities are not welcome.
The school’s board of education will vote on the proposal on Tuesday.
If it were to pass, that means that school projects and the band will not be apart of the fair this year.
The Wayne County Fair is set to begin on September 12.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.