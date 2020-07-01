Electric car charging stations about to get a big boost in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Tuesday that it will give $3.5 million dollars to expand charging capacity for electric vehicles (EV) in the state.
The state has already published its “Electric Vehicle Charging Study” identifying what are being called EV friendly corridors.
The study showed there need to be strategically place charging stations about every 50 miles.
This $3.5 million from the Ohio EPA will be doled out in grants to build what are called ‘level 2′ charging station in counties that are designated as first priority.
Most of those counties are include the state’s major metropolitan communities like Cleveland, Toledo, Columbus and Cincinnati.
This move is in direct relation to the many advances in jobs and factories in Ohio that are dedicated to the future of EV.
Last week, Lordstown Motors rolled out the first all electric truck to be built in the Unites States.
Across the street from the Lordstown Motors plant, GM announced it would build a $2.3 billion battery plant for the future of its electric vehicles.
Another $5 million grant, for more charging stations, will be announced in early 2021.
