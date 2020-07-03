Cleveland Police seek public’s help to identify hit-and-skip car and driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Division of Police needs the public’s help to identify a hit-and-skip driver and their car who struck a 29-year-old man who was riding his motorcycle on the city’s East side, and then fled the scene after the crash.
The incident happened on East 120th Street and Corlett Avenue shortly before 2:30 Wednesday morning. Police said the unknown vehicle, is reported to be a silver or light-colored SUV and fled westbound on Corlett Avenue after the crash.
Accident investigators seek a silver or light-colored SUV that has noticeable damage, mostly on the passenger side. Anyone with information is asked to call accident investigators at (216) 623-5295 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
19 News reached out to Cleveland Police on the status of the victim, and have not received a comment back.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.