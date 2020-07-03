Several gas attendants at yacht club in Rocky River test positive for coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several employees at a local yacht club have the coronavirus, according to their boss.
The general manager at the Cleveland Yachting Club in Rocky River confirmed four gas attendants recently tested positive for the virus.
The Rocky River resident who alerted 19 News about the cases did not want to be identified, but remains worried.
“Who’s gas tanks did they fill? Who did they talk to in the club? And then, where did those people go?,” she said.
The club says it plans to remain open for the busy holiday weekend.
“I’m disappointed I don’t know any information as to cleaning and who these people have been traced to,” the resident said.
We asked about that and the measures the club is now taking to stay safe.
The manager we spoke to didn’t give any details besides that the employees are recovering well.
But, the manager at the Edgewater Yacht Club says the Cleveland Yacht Club shared information with them so that they knew to take precautions.
Ron Wolfe is thankful that the clubs can communicate in that way.
“We’re all kind of in it together,” he said.
Wolfe says most of the employees who work the area’s gas pumps are college-aged kids.
To know that even they aren’t immune from the virus is concerning.
“It is scary for all of us and just shows the fragility of the system we’re in,” Wolfe said.
That’s why at Edgewater, Wolfe says his gas attendants and all of his staff members have to wear masks, no matter if they’re inside or outside.
They get their temperatures checked at the beginning of each shift.
And, the club keeps at least a 14-day record of them.
“We’re doing everything we know how to do,” he said.
Wolfe indeed expects a busy holiday weekend.
Members need a reservation to use the pool.
On the docks, they’re asked to wear a mask until they reach their boats.
The club is trying to enforce social distancing, and there’s one absolute requirement to be inside it.
“It’s an astound rule that you have to wear a mask if you are going to enter the club,” Wolfe said.
He’s hoping that other local clubs restaurants and bars can operate like this too.
Believing if they do, everyone in the community will be safer.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.