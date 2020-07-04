Are Clevelanders following the face mask mandate?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This Fourth of July holiday is the first full day people here in Cleveland including visitors are required to wear face masks out in public.
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an executive order Friday night in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The decision was made after the city had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day to date.
Our 19 News crew ventured out to The Flats where there were not a lot of people wearing masks, but a lot of people who seemed to be holding them in their hands.
When people were asked what they thought of the Cleveland Mayor’s mandate to wear a face-covering in public the reaction was definitely mixed.
One man named Jonathan said, “I’m only wearing a mask because they (the bar he just walked out of) made me. I don’t care about this mask. This is stupid.”
Clearly this Clevelander isn’t convinced that mandatory face masks can protect him from COVID-19. So he refuses to wear it outside of the bar he was just in.
“I think it’s a bunch of crap and a lie. I don’t think virus’ say oh I’m going to stop at a mask,” Jonathan said.
But others enjoying their Fourth of July holiday at the Flats in Cleveland had a different opinion and were happy to wear a face-covering even if it was a bit of a pain. Tierra Williams now lives in Florida.
Do you see many people with masks on around here? “Not here. But like I said I live in Florida now and it’s mandatory. We’re all walking around with masks in Florida. I’m kind of looking at it like it’s crazy that people aren’t taking it that serious here.”
One family with at least three generations hanging out and enjoying the holiday believes it’s better to wear the mask now than a respirator because you refused to take precautions.
Leona Tokich of Mayfield Heights says, “Because it’s going to prevent the spread of the virus.”
At a meeting later this month Cleveland City Council will vote to approve what penalties someone could face for not wearing a mask or following other rules related to sanitary conditions and COVID-19.
