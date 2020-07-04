Off-duty Cleveland Police officer assaulted while trying to break up fight that led to shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An off-duty Cleveland Police Officer was assaulted while attempting to intervene in a fight that led to a man getting shot on Friday evening, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said officers were sent to West 38th Street and Newark Avenue for a man shot and a 30-year-old off-duty Cleveland Police Officer needing assistance around 6 p.m.
The preliminary investigation information indicated that there was an altercation between a 22-year-old and a 44-year-old man that the officer attempted to intervene.
The altercation led to the 22-year-old man shooting the 44-year-old victim in the foot, according to police.
Sgt. Ciaccia said preliminary information also indicated that the off-duty officer fired a shot, but did not hit the suspect.
The suspect ran away but was arrested by detectives in the area soon after, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia labeled the case as a felonious assault and felonious assault on a police officer.
Police said the 44-year-old victim was treated and released.
The officer was not injured, according to the report.
Members of the Use of Deadly Force Investigation team came to the scene to investigate, per protocol, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
