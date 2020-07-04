Water main break leaves hundreds in Willoughby apartment complex without water for hours on the Fourth of July

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Willoughby residents woke up on Saturday morning with no running water due to a water main break at an apartment complex that houses hundreds of people.
The residents of Trenton Place were surprised when their running water was out on Saturday morning.
According to a notice sent to residents, around 5 a.m., a water main break took water out from the residents of the apartment complex.
Trenton Place houses 144 apartment complexes.
The company that owns the complex, ZG Properties, said that it’s giving all residents a case of bottled water to tie them over until everything can be fixed.
Some residents reached out to 19 News with concerns about the length of time it would take to fix.
ZG Properties told 19 News that they plan on getting the water main break fixed by the end of the Saturday after originally telling residents that no one would be able to get there until Monday.
However, 19 News cameras were rolling as crews arrived on the scene to make the repairs.
Just after 1p.m., management emailed 19 News telling us that the issue was resolved and all residents now have running water.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.