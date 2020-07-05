Fourth of July party in Cleveland turns deadly after 2 men shot in the chest, woman pistol-whipped

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after one of the two men shot in the chest is dead and a woman is injured from being pistol-whipped at a Fourth of July party.
This was one of the 22 total shootings and three homicides in Cleveland over Independence Day weekend.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to the 3800 block of West 152nd Street for two people shot and a suspect still on scene around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man and a 59-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the chest, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
The 57-year-old victim was taken to Fairview Hospital where he was pronounced dead while the other remains hospitalized at MetroHealth Hospital, according to the report.
Sgt. Ciaccia said officers also found a 57-year-old woman with a contusion to the eye from being pistol-whipped.
She was taken to Fairview Hospital where she was treated and released, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
According to the report, the 23-year-old suspect was arrested after he fought and bit officers.
Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene where investigators reportedly learned that the suspect began arguing with the 57-year-old victim, pulled a gun from his waistband, and fatally shot him.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the suspect then shot the 59-year-old man and pistol-whipped the woman.
Upon further investigation, officers learned that the victim had additional weapons in his home nearby, according to the report.
Police said a search warrant was obtained and detectives collected the additional weapons and ammunition.
The investigation continues.
