Some South Euclid neighbors woke up to a 42-inch water main break and property damage

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents in South Euclid woke up to damaged property because of a water main break.
The water main break happened on Dorsh Road. The City of Cleveland advising everyone to boil the water before using it.
The water main break happened around 1:51 am. A neighborhood covered in mud, water, and damage.
Brian Best says that his family albums, college items, and furniture are ruined.
“Yeah it hurts, it hurts deep down it’s killing my mom more than it’s killing me like I said I’ve only lived for 20 years but she has memories that go back a 100 years,” he said.
Crews were on scene controlling the leak flow. Alex Margevicius from the City of Cleveland says they are still investigating the cause but know that this hole can’t be fixed in a day.
“The large tree over there that will have to be removed first so we’re working with S Euclid to have that removed, wires will have to temporarily be relocated too,” he said.
People were seen cleaning up their driveways. The water main break of this level a first for some neighbors.
“I’ve never seen a flood nothing bad has ever happened really it’s always been pretty good just maybe some water in the basement but definitely nothing like this,” Best added.
Cleveland Water said there is no evidence at this time that the water system has been contaminated.
If you live in an area impacted by this water main break make sure to use bottled water or boil the water for at least one minute.
