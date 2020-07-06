Cleveland family feeling fortunate after surviving a house fire likely fueled by fireworks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is feeling fortunate after surviving a house fire believed to be caused by fireworks.
Jessica Abel tells 19 News they heard neighbors lighting off fireworks for hours. Shortly after going to bed, Abel said, “I couldn’t breathe and so we opened up our bedroom door, and our whole house was in flames and smoke and we just started panicking.”
Abel got the two kids out of the home and called the fire department. Her boyfriend grabbed a hose on the side of the house and started putting out the fire in the back of their West 59th Street home.
“While he was doing that, my autistic daughter was still hearing the fireworks and she ran back in the house, so I had to go back in there try to find her. Luckily, I did,” said Abel.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Abel says with the non-stop fireworks and the location, she has a theory.
“Bulk pick up is canceled. They don’t let you take out bulk pick up right now, so I had a couple of rolls of carpet right here and a mattress and I’m thinking maybe a firework landed on it and just from there lit up everything,” said Abel.
“I can’t thank God enough we’re here and we made it out safe. I’m just very grateful that nobody got hurt. Yes, everything can be replaced, but lives can’t be.”
Abel says multiple smoke alarms went off, so she’s reminding you to check yours. She also says there’s a reason why fireworks displays should not be happening in small spaces likes backyards with surrounded by many other homes.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.