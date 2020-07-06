Cleveland recreation centers reopen in time to provide cooling relief during heat wave

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio has allowed recreation centers to reopen and 18 of Cleveland’s 22 facilities will open their doors for the first time in four months.
“Being a youth advocate for 17 years, this is what I do. I take kids and I make them into diamonds,” says trainer Rey Ruiz. “But it’s hard when this is closed. We need this. This is something that we really need.”
But it’s not just the physical aspects of the recreation center many missed.
“That’s how I like went out and made friends, so I don’t know what other kids are going through right now, but it’ll be ready for it to open back up and us to get back started,” says boxer Donzell Robertson. “It’ll be good to get back inside and like get some real action, get the plan and get to involving yourself and interacting with other people.”
Indoor pools can reopen, but with new maximum capacities for social distancing while outdoor pools and splash pads remain closed.
The city won’t allow both indoor pickup and organized basketball, but outdoor baseball and singles tennis can return.
Also, the weight room will clear out after every 30-minute session for sanitizing.
George Forbes Camp, Halloran, Hamilton (although the indoor pool will reopen), Kovacic, and Stella Walsh will all remain closed since the city city can’t provide proper precautions for coronavirus.
The city of Cleveland has made “Restart Cleveland” available to educate residents about coronavirus and the new recreation center regulations.
