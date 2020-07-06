Guests over the age of 2 required to wear masks when Children’s Museum of Cleveland reopens on Monday

Guests over the age of 2 required to wear masks when Children’s Museum of Cleveland reopens on Monday
Children's Museum of Cleveland (Source: CMC Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | July 6, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT - Updated July 6 at 10:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The doors at the Children’s Museum of Cleveland will reopen to guests this week, starting on July 6 for members only.

As part of the museum’s new safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all guests over the age of 2 years old will be required to wear a face mask while visiting and temperature checks will be performed.

Additional health measures include online ticketing and required reservations due to a limit capacity at the museum.

The public will be permitted at the Children’s Museum of Cleveland beginning Friday, July 10.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.