The possibility of Cleveland Indians changing their name gets a positive reaction from the Native American Community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joshua Hunt from the Committee of 500 Years of Dignity and Resistance shared his excitement of a possible name change for the Cleveland Indians and how it’s long overdue.
This comes after the Cleveland Indians tweeted about this possibility on July 3.
Hunts says it’s been a long and tough fight.
“It’s been really frustrating because since the 60′s the Native American community of Northeast Ohio has been calling for this name change and get rid of it’s horrible logo,” he said.
“The data is clear: to protect the health and well-being of our Native American community and Native youth, our coalition is calling on Cleveland City Council, Progressive Insurance, and Cleveland MLB baseball sponsors to join us and demand the Cleveland MLB team change their name and end the use of all Native themes and imagery for good,” said Philip Yenyo in the statement from the Cleveland Indigenous Coalition.
Ryan Smylie says he won’t stop being a die-hard fan even if the team changes their name.
“I don’t think people are good mascots there are lots of animals out there and lots of other symbols that are not people,” he said.
Hunts hoping that real change happens.
“It seems like only recently we’re starting to be heard we’re starting to be listened to,” he said.
The Cleveland Indians changed their Chief Wahoo logo, a Native American character back in 2018.
