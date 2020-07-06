Yours Truly shutters Shaker Square location after nearly 30 years of business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The owners of Yours Truly sold off their Shaker Square location on Monday, as the business looks to transition to a kitchen and bar concept.
The restaurant, which was opened on Shaker Boulevard in 1993, was “ill-suited” for remodeling, according to a post on the Yours Truly Restaurant Facebook page.
“Yours Truly appreciates the loyalty and dedication of our team members. All our team members have been notified of the closure and will be transferred to other Yours Truly locations. We do not expect any layoffs and we are committed to assisting the new owners in every way possible. Look for an exciting opening announcement soon,” the Facebook post read.
There are nine other Yours Truly locations in Northeast Ohio, including in Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Hudson, Mayfield Village, Mentor, Medina, Rockside, Playhouse Square and Solon.
