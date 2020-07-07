19 News gets results after neighbors on Cleveland’s West side complain about high grass on vacant lot

Cleveland behind on cutting vacant lots, COVID-19 prevented hiring of seasonal workers

Grass on a vacant lot on West 89th Street hadn't been cut in two months by the City of Cleveland (Source: Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon | July 7, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT - Updated July 7 at 3:24 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tim Burgin has been fighting with Cleveland to get the grass cut at a vacant lot on West 89th Street for the past two summers.

“I realize that it’s a vacant lot,” says Burgin, who’s lived in a rehabbed house for the past two years near Edgewater Park. “Since I’ve moved in, it’s just not being maintained.”

Complaints made about tall grass at vacant home on Cleveland West side

19 News called the mayor’s office and the Cleveland Land Bank . Within an hour, a crew showed up to cut the grass.

The city of Cleveland Land Reutilization Program owns the lot after demolishing a house on the property.

The city had released a statement earlier saying they were behind in the maintenance of vacant lots due, in part, to COVID-19 preventing the hiring of seasonal workers.

But it was the same last year, according to Burgin, who says he’d cut the grass himself, but he’s a renter and doesn’t own a mower.

“I don’t think they’re paying attention to people like me,” Burgin says after 19 News made several calls and the city cut the grass immediately. “It’s mowed today. I bet you come back in a month, it’s going to look like it did before.”

