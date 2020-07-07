19-year-old stabbed to death on Cleveland’s West Side, police arrest 20-year-old suspect

The murder occurred early Tuesday morning in the 3400 block of Roehl Avenue. (Source: Google Maps)
By John Deike | July 7, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT - Updated July 7 at 7:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was stabbed several times in the neck just after midnight on Tuesday on the city’s Wast Side; he was later pronounced dead at MetroHealth hospital.

The stabbing occurred in the 3400 block of Roehl Avenue, and the suspect—a 20-year-old man—was arrested on Wade Avenue shortly after the murder, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Police say the victim was visiting residents on Roehl when he and the suspect got into a fight, according to preliminary information collected at the scene.

Neither the suspect nor victim have been identified.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

