19-year-old stabbed to death on Cleveland’s West Side, police arrest 20-year-old suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was stabbed several times in the neck just after midnight on Tuesday on the city’s Wast Side; he was later pronounced dead at MetroHealth hospital.
The stabbing occurred in the 3400 block of Roehl Avenue, and the suspect—a 20-year-old man—was arrested on Wade Avenue shortly after the murder, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Police say the victim was visiting residents on Roehl when he and the suspect got into a fight, according to preliminary information collected at the scene.
Neither the suspect nor victim have been identified.
The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating.
On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Frank Jackson addressed the city to discuss the recent wave of violence in the city. Listen to his remarks, here:
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.