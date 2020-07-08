Cedar Point reopens Thursday with new safety procedures

Tony Clark said, “We’re just as excited as everybody else to have this open right now. I think we all need a little happy. We need some fun in our lives.” This year is the park’s 150th anniversary but things will be different than in years past. “We’re sanitizing everything we’re cleaning frequently. Restrooms are even having someone monitoring capacity in and out, so we’re doing all the measures that are recommended by health officials and the CDC guidelines to make sure you can still have a fun safe Cedar Point visit but with just some little extra precautions,” said Clark.