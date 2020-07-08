Cedar Point reopens Thursday with new safety procedures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point reopens Thursday two months later than usual with major sanitary and safety changes for coronavirus.
Tony Clark said, “We’re just as excited as everybody else to have this open right now. I think we all need a little happy. We need some fun in our lives.” This year is the park’s 150th anniversary but things will be different than in years past. “We’re sanitizing everything we’re cleaning frequently. Restrooms are even having someone monitoring capacity in and out, so we’re doing all the measures that are recommended by health officials and the CDC guidelines to make sure you can still have a fun safe Cedar Point visit but with just some little extra precautions,” said Clark.
Capacity will be reduced by more than half on most days. Everyone in the park must wear a face covering and guests must go through a health screening upon entering. Anyone with a fever must reschedule their visit.
Handwashing and sanitizing stations are placed throughout the park, as are distancing markers. Visitors must have a reservation and scan tickets on your phone through the Cedar Point app when entering.
Many rides will also be at limited capacity with seats blocked off for social distancing.
“Most of your favorites will be open [like] Millennium Force, Steel Vengeance, Raptor. All of those will be here for you including two of our kids areas, as well,” said Clark.
Food and beverage locations are opening in tiers. Returning visitors will notice a brand new place to eat when they walk in; The French Quarter. Across the midway, the Point Plaza is now outfitted like the rest of the park with new safety procedures. Kristy Bacni said customers “can bag their own items and complete it by themselves with our associate right around the counter if they have any questions and to help them complete the transaction.”
Clark said the most important things to know this year when visiting the park are “make a reservation, pack a face covering, download the free mobile app so you can do the health screening online and see what locations are open inside the park, and maintain that social distance. That’s how we’re all going to have fun together safely this year.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.