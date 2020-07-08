Man accused of fifth OVI led off in handcuffs after arraignment

Pleads "not guilty" to July charges

Delton Everett pleads not guilty to fifth OVI charge, lead off in handcuffs until he posts $50,000 (Source: Vic Gideon)
By Vic Gideon | July 8, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT - Updated July 8 at 2:10 PM

Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - Delton Everett pleaded not guilty to an OVI charge after the Ohio Highway Patrol stopped him on I-77 southbound in Green near the Akron-Canton Airport.

“I’ve got genuine concerns about the safety of the community,” said Barberton Municipal Court Judge Todd McKenney as he ordered the 42-year-old Canton man held in jail until he posts $50,000 bond.

Everett served a weekend in jail for a previous felony conviction and had his license suspended for three years, getting it back on July 1, 2018.

His attorney, Eugene O’Byrne, argued for a lesser bond, citing the fact the U.S. Air Force veteran worked two jobs.

Everett appears in Barberton Municipal Court again Friday as the judge revisits his bond and sets a date for Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Everett faces up to three years in jail, $10,500 in fines, and a lifetime suspension of his driver’s license if convicted

