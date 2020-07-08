Man accused of fifth OVI led off in handcuffs after arraignment

Barberton, Ohio (WOIO) - Delton Everett pleaded not guilty to an OVI charge after the Ohio Highway Patrol stopped him on I-77 southbound in Green near the Akron-Canton Airport.
“I’ve got genuine concerns about the safety of the community,” said Barberton Municipal Court Judge Todd McKenney as he ordered the 42-year-old Canton man held in jail until he posts $50,000 bond.
Everett served a weekend in jail for a previous felony conviction and had his license suspended for three years, getting it back on July 1, 2018.
His attorney, Eugene O’Byrne, argued for a lesser bond, citing the fact the U.S. Air Force veteran worked two jobs.
Everett appears in Barberton Municipal Court again Friday as the judge revisits his bond and sets a date for Summit County Common Pleas Court.
Everett faces up to three years in jail, $10,500 in fines, and a lifetime suspension of his driver’s license if convicted
