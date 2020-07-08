MetroHealth’s Mobile 3D Mammography making stops at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Marts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth System’s Mobile 3D Mammography is making stops at Discount Drug Mart locations throughout Northeast Ohio in July and August to provide access to breast cancer screening to more women.
“MetroHealth’s Mobile Mammography unit will be out this summer providing women the preventive care they need in a safe, hassle-free environment,” said MetroHealth President and CEO Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE. “One of my biggest concerns related to COVID-19 is people putting off the screenings and care they need, and this is a way for us to partner with others, go into the community and serve our neighbors.”
MetroHealth said the mobile coach has the same state-of-the-art 3D mammogram with the technology used at all MetroHealth Breast Imaging Sites that provide screenings in just 15 minutes or less.
The mobile units also have two private changing rooms and staff aboard to give the results to the patient and their primary care provider.
“We are always looking for more opportunities to better assist our customers and the communities we are a part of especially in terms of the health and well-being of our customers,” said Buddy Graf, Vice President of Business Development at Discount Drug Mart.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting metrohealth.org/mobile-mammography.
Here is the list of locations and their dates:
July:
8th - Lakewood – 13123 Detroit Rd.
9th - Independence - 6160 Brecksville Rd.
22nd - Strongsville – 13919 Prospect Rd
23rd – Highland Heights – 765 Alpha Dr.
August:
6th - Lorain - 2253 Colorado Ave.
13th - Mentor - 8500 Mentor Ave.
19th - Brunswick Hills - 5270 Center Rd.
27th – Avon Lake – 33382 Walker Rd.
