Walton Hills police rescue child caught in a flash flood in the Metroparks

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police rescued an eight-year-old girl caught in a flash food in the Metroparks Tuesday afternoon.
The little girl was with family wading in the creek that feeds Bridal Veil Falls when they heard a loud sound and turned to see a large volume of fast moving water heading toward them.
Three family members, one adult and two other children, were able to get out safely, but the eight-year-old was trapped on the other side of the bank.
She was able to climb onto a small shale ledge.
When Walton Hills police arrived, Officer Tom Cercek put a rope in the water for the little girl.
She then tied it around her waist before being pulled to safety.
Bridal Veil Falls is located in the Bedford Reservation.
