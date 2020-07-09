Mask mandate required for Summit, Lorain counties after being classified as ‘Red Alert Level 3′ for spread of COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two additional Ohio counties are now classified under a “Red Alert Level 3,” Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday.
According to the governor, the newest counties to show “very high exposure and spread” in Northeast Ohio include Summit and Lorain.
A mask mandate has been issued by Gov. DeWine for those two counties, effective beginning Friday at 6 p.m.
Gov. DeWine said Lorain County has reported more than 160 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks. The spike is believed to have been caused by community spread in workplaces, child care centers, and places of worship.
Summit County’s recent outbreak was likely spread in long-term care facilities, workplaces, and places of worship, according to the governor.
Fairfield and Picakaway counties in Central Ohio, Clermont County in Southwest Ohio, and Wood County in Northwest Ohio have also been added to the “Red Alert Level 3″ under the state’s new public health alert system.
