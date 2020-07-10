COVID-19 testing begins for Put-in-Bay employees after last week’s outbreak

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ottawa County health commissioner wants to test 1,000 people over the weekend following last week’s outbreak.
“It’s been very busy today,” says Ottawa County Health Commissioner Jerry Bingham on the testing that started at the fire station at 10 a.m. on Friday. “Our goal is to test over 1,000 people over the next two days to discover the prevalence of coronavirus in Put-in-Bay.”
Put-in-Bay had seven positive coronavirus cases last week, closing the Boardwalk and Frosty’s.
The goal is to test everyone, which is especially important since many seasonal employees live together.
“If you have one person sick with COVID-19 they can infect all the other people living in the same housing unit” according to Bingham.
The Ohio National Guard will conduct the testing over the next two days.
“Our best case scenario that we can test people and we don’t have a high prevalence and that we can move on and try to enjoy the summer,” says Bingham. “But if you do have a high prevalence, our best case scenario is that we can address that and take care of it now so it doesn’t become more of a permanent problem down the road.”
