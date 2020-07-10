Cuyahoga County health officials hold COVID-19 briefing as region nears ‘Level 4 Purple Alert’

County risk level alerts (Source: ODH)
By Chris Anderson | July 10, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 2:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Board of Health members are set to address the area’s latest increase in COVID-19 cases.

The virtual briefing, which will also include Health Commissioner Terry Allan and Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

The address comes as cases of the coronavirus continue to climb in Cuyahoga County.

As of Friday afternoon, Cuyahoga County was under a “Red Alert Level 3″ according to Ohio’s public health advisory system; one level below the highest level on the color-coded system.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, most of Cuyahoga County’s recent cases stem from non-congregate settings.

