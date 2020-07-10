Meet the 19 News advisory council for ‘The Next 400’ series

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The killing of George Floyd sparked a national conversation on race.
19 News is continuing those conversations with community members. We’ve assembled a group of major community stakeholders who will guide us through stories that will crusade for impactful, meaningful change within our communities.
Some of the issues we will investigate are policing, criminal justice reform, housing discrimination, education inequity and racism as a public health crisis.
During February, 19 News produced a series of reports called “400 Years: The Vestiges of Slavery in Cleveland.” During that series reporters looked at the link between slavery and contemporary life.
“The Next 400″ series will look at actionable items communities can enact to bring about change.
Here’s the 19 News Advisory Council:
Subodh Chandra is the founder and managing partner for The Chandra Law Firm. He has been involved in several high-profile civil-rights cases.
Habeebah Rasheed Grimes serves as CEO of Positive Education Program (PEP), a provider of special education and mental-health services for children.
Sgt. Charmin Leon is a Cleveland police officer who is part of the public safety and recruitment team for Cleveland police, fire and EMS.
Chenoa Miller is a Cleveland State University student who also serves as a youth activist/organizer. She’s a brand ambassador and part of EmpowerCLE.
Dr. Charles Modlin is a kidney transplant surgeon and urologist. He’s founder and director of the Minority Men’s Health Center of Cleveland Clinic’s Glickman Urological Institute, and executive director of Minority Health for Cleveland Clinic.
