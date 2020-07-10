Statewide endangered child advisory now issued for missing Kent girl whose car, phone were discovered at park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued a statewide endangered child advisory for Megan Dye, the 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Kent area.
Dye was reported missing by her parents on Wednesday after the teen failed to return to her Brimfield home by her 9 p.m. curfew.
The teen’s parents told police she was supposed to meet with friends when she disappeared. Her purse and phone were found inside her car, which was later discovered at Tannery Park on Stow Street in Kent.
Dye is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 171 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes, and dyed hair that may appear purple or burgundy. She was last seen wearing dark blue shorts and a long black shirt with Elvis Presley on it.
If you have any information that could help located the missing 17-year-old contact the Kent Police Department at 330-673-7732.
