Stylish masks with a CLE flair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If Browns fans are allowed inside the stadium this fall, they’re going to have to wear masks, and I’m not talking about Big Dawg.
”There’s a lot of teams out there that have mascots,” said Kevin Kolman, a local mask designer. “And there’s a lot of good teams in Cleveland.”
Kolman started designing masks for one reason.
“I was walking out of the store and I’m seeing all these people who are depressed, with these surgical masks,” Kolman told me during a Aoom meeting. “And I said, ‘this is terrible. There’s gotta be something I can do to lift these people’s spirits.’”
And so he did.
There's the yoga mask.
”It says ‘Peace, Love, Yoga.' I think that’s the one I’ve got on there,” said Kolman.
There are the high school masks.
”Even for security purposes, if you’re walking on campus and you belong on campus or you belong with a school, and you’re wearing the school colors, you’re wearing the school mask, and you’re wearing the school colors because everybody has to wear masks, you’re identifying yourself as you are supposed to be there,” Kolman said.
And there's many more.
For cities including St. Louis, Cincinnati, Detroit, and of course, first things first, Cleveland.
All of Kolman’s masks a moisture-wicking fabric inside the covering, to keep sweat off your face.
”Nobody wants to wear the damn things anyway,” Kolman said. “We have to wear ‘em. It might as well be something comfortable.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.