Akron Police investigating sudden deaths of 43-year-old man and girl found in driveway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are investigating the sudden death of a 43-year-old man and a girl after they were found dead in the driveway of a home on Sunday morning.
Lt. Michael Miller said the victims were found in the 400 block of Crouse Street around 10 a.m.
The Summit County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on the man and child.
Their names have not yet been released so their family can be notified.
Call Akron detectives with any information at (330) 375-2490 or (330) 375-2TIP.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at (330) 434-COPS or text TIPSCO at 274637.
Tips can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.