People traveling during the pandemic share their tips on how to stay safe and stress-free

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the COVID-19 cases continue to increase, travelers have to stay extra cautious when they get on a plane.
“People have to be aware of what’s going on and use common sense I think the problem is that they are not using common sense,” said Paul Brunner.
He shared his frustrations about the current state of the pandemic before heading to Charlotte and said he’ll be taking precautions to ease his mind.
“Yea I have hand sanitizer and I wipe everything down when I sit down,” he added.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges you not to travel if you are sick or with someone who is sick.
Amber Fisher is heading to Orlando Florida for a vacation which she says will take her mind off things during COVID-19.
“Yes I’ve been stuck inside,” said Fisher.
If you do have travel make sure you wash your hands often, avoid touching your face, and wear a mask.
Some said their secret to a stress-free trip is simply following these CDC guidelines.
The CDC said most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes.
But it’s still hard to social distance on a crowded plane which can increase your risk of exposure to the virus.
Ben Gallagher wore a mask and shared his secret: His belief in God.
“No I’m not afraid of traveling because God has given me not a spirit of fear but power and love of a sound mind,” said Gallagher.
The CDC doesn’t know if one type of travel is safer than others.
