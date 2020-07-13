Akron Police searching for driver who ‘intentionally’ struck 43-year-old man and 1-year-old daughter

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family in Akron has been ripped apart.
Katrina Lee wonders how someone can be so heartless and kill her 43-year-old brother Horace Lee, and his 1-year-old daughter, Azeria Tucker.
“Tell me how do you sleep at night? You dragged a man and a baby?” she said.
Detectives believe Lee was pushing his daughter in a stroller on the sidewalk when the suspect driving an unknown vehicle intentionally struck and killed them.
Police found the father and his child outside of a home on the ground unresponsive around 10 a.m. on Sunday.
They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Carmen Lee is still in shock about losing her brother.
“My brother was basically running for his life and this person hunt him down and murdered him and his daughter,” she said.
Cousin William Grimes painfully spoke about the murder.
“The most innocent people in the family and now they are both gone,” he said.
Anyone that can help is urged to come forward.
Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO at 274637.
Tips can remain anonymous.
