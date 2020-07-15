Canton contractor uses ladder on his truck to save several people from a burning home

Yoder remarkably knew exactly what to do, and he had the equipment on hand. “So I ran back to the truck and got the ladder that was on my truck and took it back and put it up against the roof and the guy that was up there the one guy anyway he got right down. The young lady was kind of scared. But I coached her down and got her on the ground safely,” Yoder said. There were a total of six people in the house, two sleeping in the basement – and four on the second floor. The others made it out, including one who jumped off the garage roof and was taken to the hospital. The fire chief says Yoder was a tremendous help to the firefighters, and put his own life at risk.