Fines now in place for people, business who violate Cleveland’s mask mandate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council has passed legislation that makes wearing a mask mandatory, and that you can get fined for not wearing one after the first warning.
Many people in the city reacting to paying a fine for not wearing a mask.
After the first warning, you’ll have to pay $25 each time you’re caught not wearing a mask. Cleveland City Council also voted on an amendment to reduce penalties for businesses.
Penalties were lowered from a warning for the first violation, a $1,000 fine for their first offense, and a $3,000 punishment for any subsequent incident.
Brenda Stoller thinks having this fine in place will help save lives.
“This is serious business people are dying and if this mask is going to help prevent that I’m happy to wear it and I think everyone should be compelled to wear it,” she said.
But Dan Prendergast thinks making someone pay for not wearing a mask is an overreach of a government authority.
“I would hope it would but I think the people who are not wearing masks can’t be motivated to do so by a fine that’s my take,” he said.
Stoller got emotional especially talking about the surges across the county.
“Something has to be done it we can stem this so just do it it’s not that big of a deal,” she said.
Amira Dotson says having the mask on pulls her spirit down.
“They need to figure out a solution to keep everybody separated I mean this makes me feel like a criminal,” she said.
According to City Council, the Mayor has now signed the legislation, and this is now in effect immediately.
