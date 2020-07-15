University of Akron cuts 178 positions to save $16.4M

“The University of Akron’s commitment to elevate lives through opportunity is important to all of us at FirstEnergy,” said CEO Charles E. Jones, Member, Board of Directors in a released statement. “The thoughtful work of President [Gary L.] Miller in these times of compounded pressures requires resiliency, innovative thinking and optimism for the future – and the strength to make tough decisions. We support our hometown university and President Miller’s guidance to see UA through this crisis to the other side of stability and growth.”