University of Akron cuts 178 positions to save $16.4M

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The University of Akron announced Wednesday a total of 178 faculty, staff members and contract professional positions will be cut.
In total, there will also be a total of 20 voluntary cuts and 64 voluntary retirements.
The recent measures were approved by the administration and the Board of Trustees Wednesday.
“The University of Akron’s commitment to elevate lives through opportunity is important to all of us at FirstEnergy,” said CEO Charles E. Jones, Member, Board of Directors in a released statement. “The thoughtful work of President [Gary L.] Miller in these times of compounded pressures requires resiliency, innovative thinking and optimism for the future – and the strength to make tough decisions. We support our hometown university and President Miller’s guidance to see UA through this crisis to the other side of stability and growth.”
The university said it plans to notify those who will lose their job by 5 p.m. July 17.
University President Gary L. Miller said the position cuts were based on the needs of the university.
The total salary and benefits that are being cut are in total of $16.4 million.
Below is the breakdown of positions being cut, as well as voluntary resignations and retirements.
Involuntary cuts:
Full-time faculty: 97
Staff: 60
Contract professionals: 21
Voluntary resignations:
Full-time faculty: 6
Contract professionals: 8
Staff: 6
Voluntary retirements:
Full-time faculty: 15
Contract professionals: 13
Staff: 36
