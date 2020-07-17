3 children hospitalized after water rescue at Euclid Beach Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three children were taken to the hospital on Friday evening after a water rescue at Euclid Beach Park.
The Cleveland Fire Department was called after beach-goers spotted a 13-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl struggling in the water, near the 16000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard.
All the children were taken to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, and they’re in stable condition, according to CFD.
