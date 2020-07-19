Wellington Mayor expresses desire to cancel the Lorain County Fair as COVID-19 cases increase

The Lorain County Fair (Source: Lorain County Fair Facebook page)
By Syeda Abbas | July 19, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 5:56 PM

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mayor of Wellington Hans Schneider has expressed his desire to cancel the Lorain County Fair in August due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It’s completely from a health and safety perspective obviously when you’ve been to the Lorain County Fair they bring well over a 100,000 people on average,” he said.

But so far, that plea is being brushed aside.

“I reached out to Fair Board President Kim Myers and spoke about these concerns that I had in the letter that I posted two days ago we talked about the health risk and the threat it was very clear to me at that time he was determined that he was going to have a fair,” the Mayor added.

Schneider said he respects the fair as a private entity, but with the coronavirus cases soaring throughout the country, he doesn’t see how it could be held safely.

Lorain County is currently at a level 3 on the state's public health advisory list, meaning masks are required when people are out in public.

He thinks the fair will negatively impact the community and the health of the people who live there.

The Lorain County Fair has posted the following on their Facebook page:

