’I didn’t realize what kind of monster I was dealing with’: 2 former Solon student teachers share stories of inappropriate behavior from former band director

“He actually commented on my breasts and said that I was well developed and asked when I developed and tried to mask it like he was asking about when his daughter - I mean his daughter was young at the time - when she would be developing,” the woman recalled. “At the time I was like, this is weird, but I wasn’t like completely disgusted, because I was so young. I mean, I was only 22 and this was someone that I really looked up to, and I really trusted so I didn’t want to believe that this was what was actually happening.”