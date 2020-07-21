Suggestions for safely reopening schools added to University Hospitals’ ‘Healthy Restart Playbook'

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals announced that a new section has been added to the Healthy Restart Playbook: Tips for safely reopening schools.
The new section supports guidelines for kindergarten through grade 12 schools with health and psychosocial information for students and their families.
Added information includes planning points for educators, how parents should talk about COVID-19 with their children, what the new school day may look like, and how to properly wear a mask.
University Hospitals is working with multiple Northeast Ohio schools as districts ponder how to reopen in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
