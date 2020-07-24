CDC releases back-to-school guidelines amid coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the start of the school year just weeks away and the COVID-19 pandemic still active, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its plan for schools and childcare programs to safely reopen and operate.
CDC Director Robert Redfield emphasized the importance of students going back to school in a classroom setting, despite changes such as the use of face masks and enforcement of social distancing.
Redfield said, “it is critically important for our public health to open schools this fall. CDC resources will help parents, teachers and administrators make practical, safety-focused decisions as this school year begins.”
Parents were also addressed in Redfield’s guideline announcement, stating, “school closures have disrupted normal ways of life for you and your children and they have had negative health consequences on our youth.”
The CDC laid out guidelines for K-12 school administrators on the use of cloth face coverings at school with specific recommendations for students of various age groups and learning abilities.
Universal symptom screening checks at the schools for all K-12 students are not recommended by the CDC.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.