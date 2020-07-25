1 person dies, 2 victims flown to hospital after car crash in Claridon Township

CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died, and two victims were flown to the hospital after a car crash on State Route 608 and Chardon Windsor Road, according to the Chardon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told our 19 News crew on the scene.
Authorities told our 19 News crew that two vehicles were involved in the accident.
We do not know the condition of the two people flown to the hospital.
Fire officials confirmed earlier to 19 News that the coroner was notified.
Crews are still working on the scene.
Claridon Township is southeast of Chardon.
Return to 19 News on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.