Eid-Al-Adha being impacted once again by COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eid-Al-Adha is right around the corner.
It’s a major Islamic holiday that commemorates Abraham & the sacrifice of his son. Once again the Muslim community Of Cleveland will not be able to have large gatherings because of COVID-19.
Simee Malik from the Civic Center said she is putting her thinking hat on and finding other options.
“It’s definitely impacting usually we get together at the mosque we see people we eat & this time we have to find creative ways to do that,” she said.
The Islamic Center of Cleveland has also canceled their Eid bazaar. That was previously scheduled to start today.
Masroor Malik from the Civic Center says Eid will be starkly different from last year which is the new normal.
“We are going to be doing a drive-in Eid Celebration which normally would be performed in a mosque or in a center,” said Malik.
Malik said the drive-by event will take place at the Signature of Solon July 31.
Because of rising COVID cases, sermons are still not being done in the mosque.
The Maliks said they’ve tried their best to help the Muslim community in Solon and on the East Side navigate through the pandemic.
