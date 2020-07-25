Long lines at Lorain County Collection Center during coronavirus pandemic

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - There have been long lines at recycling centers all over as the state reopens and people try to get rid of hazardous materials responsibly.
At the Lorain County Recycling Center on Abbe Road, the line wrapped around the parking lot as Sheriff deputies kept things orderly.
The center shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. When it re-opened, it was for one day only with limited hours.
Now it is open only on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
People have been stocking up and waiting to recycle responsibly.
Karen Jameson has been waiting in line for more than an hour and says she doesn’t mind.
“Yeah, it’s worth it though. To get rid of materials you can’t keep,” she said.
But some told 19 News, they wish there was a quicker way.
19 News watched several drivers roll into the parking lot then turn away once they saw the line.
“I just have some tires building up and I heard they opened back up but only on Saturdays so I’m stuck here waiting,” said one man.
One worker told 19 News the last few Saturdays they’ve had an average of 300 cars roll in.
“We’re doing right now on average about 60 cars per hour. So sometime, around 2:30 or so, I’ll get a good look to see how many people are still here,” said Dan Wilson from Solid Waste Collection Agency. “Then I’ll pull in where I feel is gonna be the cutoff and we usually always wait until the last car,” he said.
One man told 19 News he waited for an hour and but he’s okay with it.
“I’m grateful. Thanks for these people being here and thanks for the opportunity to get this hazardous material taken care appropriately. Lorain County doing their part and trying to do it right,” he said.
Officials I spoke with say they have a meeting with Lorain County on Wednesday to talk about adding another day to keep up with the demand.
This story will be updated.
