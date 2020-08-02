Silverspot Cinema reopens following CDC guidelines and offering reduced ticket prices and new Sunday brunch

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - After months of being closed due to the coronavirus, another one of several local movie theaters began screening films again this weekend.
Nicks Martorelli, the Corporate Chef for Silverspot Cinema in Orange Village says, " We’ve been closed for four and a half months. We put a lot of work into getting this back open and following all CDC guidelines.”
Martorelli tells 19 News that the movie theater re-opened to the public on Friday, and on that day they sold more than 100 tickets. He says the remained of the weekend was steady and they were pleased with the turnout.
As part of the plan to re-open the theater made it clear that each cinema would only be able to hold half of it’s capacity in order to stay in line with social distancing. That means two seats are empty to the left and right of every group, and that’s just one of the health and safety measures being taken at Silverspot Cinema.
Martorelli says after being closed due to the pandemic for four and a half months, it feels good to give movie lovers what they want, but everyone’s health and safety has to come.
“We’ve got sanitizer stations throughout the building. There are signs that masks are required and that we offer masks to guests if they don’t have one,” Martorelli said.
Customers appeared to applaud the movie theaters now in a second act because of the coronavirus. One family tells 19 News it’s clear they’ve reduced capacity, by only using three of ten theaters and by doing other things necessary to follow CDC guidelines.
A moviegoer who told us just to call her Shayna said, “When I bought the tickets I saw that there were a lot of seat available. It was only about 12 people in there we all sat far apart. So it was pretty good.”
Shayna’s 12-year-old son DeShawn, who said he enjoyed watching the movie The Jungle Book was happy to get out of the house, “I felt pretty good just had to stay social distanced.”
The theater for now has reduced it’s ticket price to $5, and is operating on a limited menu, but still has staff waiting to take your order and serve you your food and drinks at your seat.
Silverspot is also adding another unique take to it’s cinema, they say if you have an Apple or Hulu account, that for just $99 -- money that goes toward your food and drinks, you can essentially rent out a theater. You can invite your friends, or a date and stream your favorite movie on the big screen. If you’re interested in that program just contact the theater’s general manager.
Silverspot Cinema is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Brunch is served on Sundays at the cinema from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. There are also happy hours specials during the week that begin at 4:00 p.m.
