Ashland face shield maker churning out equipment to meet surging demand

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - School is starting soon, and for those heading back to the classroom, it means they’ll need to be covered with a mask or a face shield.
Shields Up of Northeast Ohio, a new venture out of FiveForge, has been busy the past few months, cranking out thousands of face shields for those who need them.
CEO Josh Hildebrand tells 19 News, they started providing the face shields for nursing homes back in April. Some people prefer them instead of cloth masks.
“I thought things would calm down by now, but I’ve learned things are still growing. July was our busiest month. We had more demand in July than April, May and June combined. And we’ve had a number of schools reach out and I’m still getting a number of calls from some of the schools that need a solution quickly,” he said.
He and and his partners have stepped up to keep up. The face shields are about $5.99 in bulk and $9.99 individually.
They’re prepared for the long run. “You know what, there’s no reason we can’t provide a need and a service to be met really quickly,” said Kyle McFarlin, CEO of FiveForge. “We’ve got a strong model here for the more orders that come in, the more we’re able to add more manufacturing capacity,” he said. As we all navigate this new “normal” the team here is proud to be in the forefront. “To see all these other people who are working so hard here in the community to produce something just to help, to help everyone get through this, I want to say thank you to all those other people who have not only helped our group but are doing something all over the country,” said Hildebrand.
