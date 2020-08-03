Cleveland Metropolitan School District creates video library to help answer back-to-school questions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District created a video library answering many frequently asked questions to help ease concerns about starting the academic year remotely in the fall.
Eric Gordon, the CEO of the CMSD, announced that students will begin the academic year in a remote learning environment for at least the first semester, but added that the process will so smoother than in the spring of 2020 when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide school shutdown.
Gordon released a statement that says, in part:
According to Gordon, students, families, and educators can now access the video library online.
Additional questions can also be submitted to the website.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.