Cleveland Metropolitan School District creates video library to help answer back-to-school questions
By Chris Anderson | August 3, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 4:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District created a video library answering many frequently asked questions to help ease concerns about starting the academic year remotely in the fall.

Eric Gordon, the CEO of the CMSD, announced that students will begin the academic year in a remote learning environment for at least the first semester, but added that the process will so smoother than in the spring of 2020 when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a statewide school shutdown.

Gordon released a statement that says, in part:

I want to assure students and parents that this fall can’t and won’t be a repeat of last spring. Last spring, schools were told to close, first for an extended spring break and then for the remainder of the year, with almost no notice. We were asked to keep our scholars engaged and enriched for the rest of the year. And I’m proud of the efforts of our scholars, parents and caregivers, and our educators for doing the best we could at that time.

But while the public health emergency hasn’t ended, we have had time to prepare for the possibility of remote learning, not just engagement while schools were closed, but learning remotely when schools open virtually. Your CMSD teachers, principals and educators are all preparing to welcome our scholars back to school remotely, until such time when we can safely welcome you back physically.

According to Gordon, students, families, and educators can now access the video library online.

[ View the CMSD Reopening Plan ]

Additional questions can also be submitted to the website.

