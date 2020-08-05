Cleveland’s Oktoberfest officially canceled for 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The wrath of COVID-19 has prompted the cancellation of yet another annual tradition in Northeast Ohio.
Event planners of the 2020 Cleveland Oktoberfest have announced, after working with various health officials, that it is in the best interest to cancel this years festival.
“Our team developed multiple amended plans for the 2020 Cleveland Oktoberfest,” states Adam Roggenburk, president and chief executive officer of the production company. “However, the health and safety of our community remains as always, a top priority and we are not willing to risk that. We are looking forward to creating an evolved festival in 2021 which will be a celebration of Bavarian culture like no other in Northeast Ohio.”
This is the first time in the event’s 15-year history, that they will not be serving up beer and sausages at the Cuyahoga County Fairground.
The highly attended event is trying to raise money for those effected by the cancellation by selling ticket packages to next years event.
Details can be found here.
