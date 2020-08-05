Homicide at East Cleveland Rapid Station, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Rapid Station Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
East Cleveland police said Eddie Wiley, of Cleveland, was the victim.
He was found fatally injured at the Stokes-Windermere Rapid Station in the 14000 block of Euclid Ave., police said.
The medical examiner said EMS transported Wiley to University Hospital’s Cleveland Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
His cause of death has not been released, and police said this is an active investigation.
