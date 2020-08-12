10 more indicted for rioting during May 30 Cleveland protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 10 additional people have been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for acts of violence during the May 30 protests in Cleveland.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said the suspects range in age from 18 to 38.
“These individuals are just a handful of those who damaged or destroyed public buildings and police vehicles, and looted or destroyed dozens of private businesses,” said O’Malley. “We will hold these individuals accountable as well as any others who are later identified. We are thankful for the dedicated work all of our law enforcement partners put into these cases.”
• Teirrah Billups, 23, was allegedly involved in four separate criminal incidents at the Justice Center, Yours Truly Restaurant and Geiger’s Clothing on Euclid Avenue, and Dollar General on East 12th Street. During these incidents police said she used a baseball bat to damage property and stole numerous items.
• Andre Decosta, 18, allegedly used a dolly to damage a CDP vehicle on West 3rd Street and destroyed cameras mounted on the Justice Center.
• Brian Copley, 38, allegedly broke into Karl’s Inn of the Barristers on West 3rd Street and stole items.
• Kasin Lane, 21, allegedly used his bike to break out a window of the Cuyahoga County Courthouse Square Office Building on West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue.
• Justin Tulloch, 22, allegedly damaged a CDP vehicle on Ontario Street in front of the Justice Center.
• Chandler Knesebeck, 18, allegedly broke into the Boost Mobile store located in Public Square.
• Thomas Dimaria, 27, allegedly stole equipment from a CDP vehicle on Lakeside Avenue in front of the Justice Center.
• Aharon Schur, 33, allegedly damaged a CDP vehicle near West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue, and used a claw hammer to damage a Justice Center security terminal located at the West 3rd entrance.
• Tanis Quach, 31, allegedly threw a large piece of concrete through one of the Justice Center windows.
• Jessica Allen, 21, allegedly broke into Winking Lizard on Huron Road, damaged computer equipment and registers, and stole multiple items.
Their court dates have not yet been scheduled.
“These ten individuals, along with the others previously charged, are only the beginning of identifying and holding criminals accountable for their despicable behavior on May 30th. These individuals wrecked our city, damaged and destroyed our businesses, and terrified business owners and citizens,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith.
Law enforcement is asking the public’s help in identifying these suspects involved in the riots.
If you recognize anyone, please contact Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-25-CRIME or through their website.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
