Cleveland Burger Week returns with $6 showcases of local restaurants’ favorite flavors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Your tastebuds are in for a treat at a delicious price because you can try burgers all over the Greater Cleveland Area for just $6 during Cleveland Burger Week.
Participating restaurants will showcase their favorite flavors with their own unique take on a burger from Aug. 17-23.
Grab a passport at the restaurant and get it stamped when you order their CBW burger.
If you collect at least five stamps, you’ll be eligible for a grand prize drawing featuring a grill and ultimate grill out.
Here’s a list of the participating restaurants:
- 49th Street Tavern
- Bearden’s
- BurgNCo
- Craggy Boglands
- Fast Eddie’s
- Flipside
- Gourmet Guy Cafe
- Gunselman’s Tavern
- Hatfield’s Goode Grub
- Houlihan’s
- Market Garden Brewery
- Nano Brew Cleveland
- Rustic Restaurant
- Sauced Taproom
- Tavern of Little Italy
- Teamz Restaurant and Bar
- The Burger Shop at O’Toole’s Tavern
- The Ivy
- The Rail
- The Rowley Inn
- The Winchester Music Tavern
- Thirsty Dog East Bank
- Tony K’s Bar & Grille
- Wahlburgers
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.