Cleveland Burger Week returns with $6 showcases of local restaurants’ favorite flavors

Cleveland Burger Week 2019 The Fairmount (Source: Michael Dakota)
By Rachel Vadaj | August 16, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 4:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Your tastebuds are in for a treat at a delicious price because you can try burgers all over the Greater Cleveland Area for just $6 during Cleveland Burger Week.

Participating restaurants will showcase their favorite flavors with their own unique take on a burger from Aug. 17-23.

Grab a passport at the restaurant and get it stamped when you order their CBW burger.

If you collect at least five stamps, you’ll be eligible for a grand prize drawing featuring a grill and ultimate grill out.

Here’s a list of the participating restaurants:

  • 49th Street Tavern
  • Bearden’s
  • BurgNCo
  • Craggy Boglands
  • Fast Eddie’s
  • Flipside
  • Gourmet Guy Cafe
  • Gunselman’s Tavern
  • Hatfield’s Goode Grub
  • Houlihan’s
  • Market Garden Brewery
  • Nano Brew Cleveland
  • Rustic Restaurant
  • Sauced Taproom
  • Tavern of Little Italy
  • Teamz Restaurant and Bar
  • The Burger Shop at O’Toole’s Tavern
  • The Ivy
  • The Rail
  • The Rowley Inn
  • The Winchester Music Tavern
  • Thirsty Dog East Bank
  • Tony K’s Bar & Grille
  • Wahlburgers

[ Click here to see the descriptions of each restaurant’s Cleveland Burger Week masterpiece. ]

