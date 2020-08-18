Non-profit founder giving up prized possession to raise money for COVID-19 prevention: his 1960 Mercury Comet

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alex Sheen knows all about giving back.
His non-profit, “Because I said I would,” is one of the largest volunteer face mask sewing operations in the state of Ohio.
He’s determined to fight the invisible enemy: COVID-19.
“We need to ask ourselves what we can do to help all these folks who are unemployed who have lost their lives or have become sick because of the coronavirus,” Sheen said.
To further aid the cause, he’s giving up one of his prized possessions to raise money for charity...his 1960 Mercury Comet.
And if that’s not motivation enough, the car comes with $4,000 cash and other items.
The passion to do this also comes from a COVID-19 fight he’s seeing first hand…the battle of his assistant going through her personal battle with the disease.
“Her only bathroom is on the second floor of her townhouse and she said she had to crawl up on her hands and knees to the second floor lay in the hallway for 10-15 minutes to catch her breath,” he said.
The car is just a small gesture on his part.
He wants to do even more and he wants to invite all of us to get involved in this charity effort.
“Our jobs as individual citizens is to take that responsibility and to wear a mask wash our hands so that this disease doesn’t come any closer to our lives and the very thought of losing a life,” Sheen added.
