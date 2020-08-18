Social Parking Lot bringing socially distanced entertainment to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A limited time entertainment tour is coming to the Cleveland area Wednesday.
The Parking Lot Social is touring around the country and bringing the attraction to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Up to 250 cars can buy tickets to enter the fairgrounds and participate in the drive-in events each evening throughout the week.
Danielle Hodges, with XL Event Lab, said, “with the climate we’re in, I feel like everyone’s just been itching for something to do, and I think this is the perfect way to set that off.”
Hodges said Parking Lot Social was inspired by the pandemic, and organizers want to give guests a way to get out with family and kids, while also staying socially distant. “We’re making sure we’re keeping the social distance lines. If you’re going to use the restroom or going to grab food from a food vendor, then we’ve got it lined up so you can see where the distance should be between you and other people.” Anyone getting out of their car is also asked to wear a mask.
It starts Wednesday night with a comedy show and runs through the week.
